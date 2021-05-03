Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

