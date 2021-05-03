Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 225,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 191,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,579.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,750 over the last three months. 81.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

