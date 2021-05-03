Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $128.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average is $133.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

