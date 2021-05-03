Gary D. Dean Sells 4,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $167.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
