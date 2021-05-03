Gary D. Dean Sells 4,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $167.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

