Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $11.48

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.99. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 2,941 shares traded.

GATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

