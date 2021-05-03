GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). GDS posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.37.

GDS stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. GDS has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

