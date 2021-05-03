General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,074,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.