Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $21.10 on Monday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops sports data software. It offers Genius Sports that provides data for sports leagues and governing bodies; Betgenius that provides live betting products and personalized marketing campaigns for the sports betting sector; and Genius Sports Media that provides live sports data for sports and brands to connect with fans.

