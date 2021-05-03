Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s current price.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

