Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,366 shares of company stock worth $1,753,460. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,318. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

