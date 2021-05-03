GFG Capital LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

NOW stock traded down $11.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $495.34. 26,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $335.01 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

