GFG Capital LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 57.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $61.77. 90,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

