GFG Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 397,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,353,961. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

