GFG Capital LLC Sells 10,984 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

