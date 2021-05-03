GFG Capital LLC Sells 132,520 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,520 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 193,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,885 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,127 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 215,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.76. 9,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.34.

