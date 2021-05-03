GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

NYSE GFL opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.