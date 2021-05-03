GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $59.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.12 or 0.00875778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.35 or 0.09433664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00096939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00048400 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,152,915 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.