GINcoin (GIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 1,165% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 30% against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $381,196.76 and $29.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.86 or 0.05627718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.72 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.90 or 0.01788665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00704180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00632782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00086407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.31 or 0.00433987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004312 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

