GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.78. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The stock has a market cap of £67.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,267 shares of company stock worth $1,709,658.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.