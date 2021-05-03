GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GSK opened at $37.34 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

