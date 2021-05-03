Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Update

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RSCZF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Global Care Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.04.

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

