Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Update

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RSCZF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Global Care Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.04.
About Global Care Capital
