Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

