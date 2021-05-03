Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.09% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

