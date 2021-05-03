GlobalBoost-Y Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $916,153.29 and $241.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,865.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.81 or 0.05227796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $982.12 or 0.01727085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00474980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.57 or 0.00718487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00588906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00079103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.35 or 0.00431462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004326 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.