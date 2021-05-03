GoDaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDDY stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

