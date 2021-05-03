Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3612 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.
GARPY stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.06.
About Golden Agri-Resources
