Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3612 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

GARPY stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.06.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.