Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. On average, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.