Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $981.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

