Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Down 20.4% in April

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,182. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $411.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.