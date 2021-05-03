Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 562.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 642.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 100,405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,339. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

