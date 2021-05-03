Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is GFG Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $34.39. 11,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,196. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91.

