Goodman Financial Corp Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 2.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $64.90. 181,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,762. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

