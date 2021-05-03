Goodman Financial Corp Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.87% of ConocoPhillips worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.11. 138,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

