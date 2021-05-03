Goodman Financial Corp Purchases 495 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.