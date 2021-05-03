Goodman Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,911,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.77. 36,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.