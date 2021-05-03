Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

