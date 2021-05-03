Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.93. 33,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.