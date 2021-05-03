Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives $29.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Griffon by 103.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 230,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Griffon has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

