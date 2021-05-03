Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $27.12 on Friday. Griffon has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 230,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.