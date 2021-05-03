Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Guangdong Investment stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $70.85 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.40.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

