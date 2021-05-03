GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 32,785 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 159.8% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,276,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,060 shares of company stock worth $3,767,001. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.