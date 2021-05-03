GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,385 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.71 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

