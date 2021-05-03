GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

MCHP opened at $150.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

