GWM Advisors LLC Has $975,000 Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 658,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

