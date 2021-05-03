H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 47.3% in April

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $4.87 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

