Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HBB traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

