Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) versus FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Head-To-Head Analysis

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FRP has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FRP and Hang Lung Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.76 million 20.06 $16.18 million N/A N/A Hang Lung Properties $1.13 billion 10.96 $787.55 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 58.13% 3.52% 2.55% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FRP and Hang Lung Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

FRP beats Hang Lung Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns real estate predominately in Florida and Georgia that is leased to mining companies in exchange for royalty or land rental income. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment engages in leasing and management of a residential apartment building. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

