Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 45.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,216 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of CTXS opened at $123.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.