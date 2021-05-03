Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.68% of PLBY Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PLBY Group stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. The company operates a platform that connects consumers with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. It serves consumers in various categories, including sexual wellness, style and apparel, gaming and lifestyle, and beauty and grooming.

