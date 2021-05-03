Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,883,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $181.33 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

